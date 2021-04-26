890 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,546. The company has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,242 shares of company stock worth $38,645,022. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.