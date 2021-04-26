A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

