Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €19.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.25 ($23.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €23.56 ($27.72) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a twelve month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.64 and its 200-day moving average is €20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.