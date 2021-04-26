Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $42.82 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00750864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.07533861 BTC.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

