ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $32.77 on Thursday. ABB has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in ABB by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.