Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of ($3.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

