Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $291.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.52. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $172.57 and a one year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

