Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

