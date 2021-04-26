Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. 770,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,467,926. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

