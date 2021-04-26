Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,648,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.74. 6,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.