Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $16.60 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

