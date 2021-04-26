ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $557,431.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00005247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00066223 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

