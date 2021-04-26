ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACVA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.