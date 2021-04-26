Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

