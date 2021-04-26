AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACM. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

ACM stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

