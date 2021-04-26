Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.