AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. AerCap has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.42 and a beta of 2.42.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
