Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,131.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97,090 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

