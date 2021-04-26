Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $148.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70. Affirm has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $5,829,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.