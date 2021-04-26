AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

AGCO has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $157.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

