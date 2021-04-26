AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $153.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $155.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

