AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.54

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 47332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 32.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.