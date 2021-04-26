Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $52,420.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

