Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 88,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.76. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.