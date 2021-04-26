Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock traded down €1.25 ($1.47) during trading on Monday, hitting €98.46 ($115.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,526,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.75.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.