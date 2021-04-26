Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.35. 3,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

About Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

