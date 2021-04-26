Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $478.68 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $478,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.34 and its 200-day moving average is $475.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.24 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

