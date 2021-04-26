Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce sales of $548.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.74 million to $582.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $464.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

AQN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,709. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

