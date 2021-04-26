Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $620.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $186.65 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.88.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

