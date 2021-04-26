Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.83

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 10890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

