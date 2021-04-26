Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.18. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 48,385 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $764.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
