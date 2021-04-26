Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.18. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 48,385 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $764.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.