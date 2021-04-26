AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALVR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
ALVR stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
