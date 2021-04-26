Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.22. 258,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

