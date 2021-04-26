Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 4,971 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 22,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

