Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $507.05. The stock had a trading volume of 132,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.05. The stock has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

