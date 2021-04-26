Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

