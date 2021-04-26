Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.33 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00012128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $44.33 million and approximately $61,594.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00722725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00094587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.11 or 0.07624252 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,993,205 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

