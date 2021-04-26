Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

