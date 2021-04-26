Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.