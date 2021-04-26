Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

