AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.51% from the company’s previous close.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.39. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

