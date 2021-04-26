Amarillo National Bank Acquires New Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

