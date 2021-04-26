Amarillo National Bank Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

CVX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. 103,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.