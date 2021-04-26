Amarillo National Bank Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,239. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $146.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

