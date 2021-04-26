Amarillo National Bank Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,950. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

