Amarillo National Bank Purchases 7,005 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.73. 23,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,690. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

