Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average of $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

