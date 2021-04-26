Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

