Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Citigroup

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436,637. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 34.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 303,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 64.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 37.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 159,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.