AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.